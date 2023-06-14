Volvo C40 Recharge EV India debut today: Expected price, specs & features

Volvo Car India introduced its first-ever electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, in July last year. Now, after almost a year of its launch, the Swedish carmaker is gearing up to introduce its next electric offering. The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge will make its India debut today, i.e. June 14. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming electric coupe SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Design and features
The new Volvo C40 Recharge is built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which also underpins the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Both these electric SUVs have a lot of things in common. On the inside, it will get a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Harmon Kardon music system, a panoramic sunroof and more.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Battery, range and performance
Volvo C40 Recharge is available with a single motor & a dual motor set-up in the global markets and the latter should come to India as it’s identical to the XC40 Recharge. It gets two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. This e-SUV features a 78kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 420 km on a single charge.
Volvo C40 Recharge: Price and rivals
The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is currently priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new C40 Recharge to charge a slight premium over its standard-looking model. The Volvo C40 Recharge might be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark, ex-showroom. It will rival the BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, etc.
