Volvo C40 Recharge EV India debut today: Expected price, specs & features

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge EV will make its India debut today. Check out the expected price, specifications and features of Volvo’s upcoming electric coupe SUV.

Volvo Car India introduced its first-ever electric SUV, the XC40 Recharge, in July last year. Now, after almost a year of its launch, the Swedish carmaker is gearing up to introduce its next electric offering. The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge will make its India debut today, i.e. June 14. Here’s what to expect from this upcoming electric coupe SUV.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design and features

The new Volvo C40 Recharge is built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which also underpins the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Both these electric SUVs have a lot of things in common. On the inside, it will get a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Harmon Kardon music system, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Battery, range and performance

Volvo C40 Recharge is available with a single motor & a dual motor set-up in the global markets and the latter should come to India as it’s identical to the XC40 Recharge. It gets two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. This e-SUV features a 78kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 420 km on a single charge.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Price and rivals

The Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is currently priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the new C40 Recharge to charge a slight premium over its standard-looking model. The Volvo C40 Recharge might be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark, ex-showroom. It will rival the BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, etc.

