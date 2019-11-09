Volkswagen’s first electric-vehicle plant in Shanghai starts pre-production: 3 lakh cars to roll out from 2020

Volkswagen is committed to the electric mobility. The German carmaker started its new plant in Anting, Shanghai a years ago. This plant has been built in a joint venture with SAIC. The first pre-production model was the Chinese-specific ID.3. Volkswagen says that the actual production will start in October 2020. The company says that these new electric vehicles will be specific to the Chinese market. These cars will be based on MEB platform. The annual capacity will be 300,000 vehicles. This Anting plant, VW says, is scheduled to start ID. model production at the same time as the plant by FAW-Volkswagen in Foshan. Volkswagen says that this will ensure a combined capacity of 600,000 units in a year.

While Chinese-specific models will be rolled out of this plant, there will be other battery electric vehicle based on the MEB too. By 2025, up to 15 MEB models will be made with local content from China. Volkswagen also says that the Anting plant is fully digital. Compared to a standard plant, less space is needed and thereby allowing for more than six car projects to run simultaneously. Volkswagen added that there will be connectivity options with this new car, coupled with infotainment variations.

The ID.3 was showcased a couple of months ago at the Frankfurt Auto Show. ID.3 is an all-electric vehicle that comes in three battery sizes 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh. The highest range expected is 500 kilometre. It has got all the amenities as well as features that one will want from it. There is some sort of artificial intelligence associated with the car. It is likely that the ID.3, in future, will be the base for the automated technologies.

“The Volkswagen Group projects a total volume of 22 million all-electric cars worldwide by 2028, with more than 50 percent of that from China. The country plays a crucial part in our electrification strategy, which will pave the way to Volkswagen’s goal of becoming net carbon-neutral by 2050”, said Herbert Diess, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen AG. “Together with the start of MEB production, we will launch the Volkswagen ID. family in China as well, a brand-new generation of fully electric and connected vehicles.