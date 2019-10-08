Volkswagen’s high-performance R brand gets a makeover!

After unveiling its new corporate brand identity at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year, Volkswagen AG has now given a makeover to its high-performance R brand. The new logo marks a fresh start to the German automaker's sub-brand which in the past has given the world some truly amazing cars such as the Golf R among others. The new R logo has been developed at the Volkswagen Design Studio by a team headed by Klaus Bischoff, Volkswagen's design head in sync with the brand's technical and marketing teams.

The current line-up of the R brand includes the Gold R and the T-Roc R, with the latter being the latest introduction. The former is expected to get a new generation iteration next year. In addition to revising the R logo, the German automaker is also going to launch a revised logo for the its 'R Line' models as well. The first of these is going to be the Atlas Cross Sport R-Line, set to make its debut in the American market this month.

Jost Capito, Managing Director, Volkswagen R, says: “Volkswagen R is all about excitement and thrill, and in the future, we will continue to focus our efforts on integrating these emotions into the Volkswagen brand. We are taking a strategic and operative approach to work on great products and creating a unique customer experience.”

Back at home, Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. and Škoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd. have announced a merger and from now own will stand as a single entity by the name of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited. The operations of the new entity will be headed by Skoda in India. This merger is part of Volkswagen India 2.0 strategy.