Volkswagen’s famed DSG gearbox turns 15: Arguably world’s best transmission in over 26 million cars!

Volkswagen's DSG (Dual Clutch Gearbox) has completed 15 years. Exactly one and a half decade back, the company introduced its first DSG transmission for large-scale production. Volkswagen's DSG changed the way gears are shifted, particularly in the compact class, and thus driving itself. Gears were almost always shifted manually before the DSG came along in 2003 and shifted gears faster than any driver could manage manually. The company has stated in a press statement that to date, more than 26 million drivers of a Volkswagen and the Group models have opted for a dual clutch gearbox. Volkswagen also revealed that automatic transmission has always been preferred in North America. At the turn of the millennium, 88 percent of all motorists there opted for an automatic transmission. Western Europe, which is dominated by compact vehicles, presented a completely different picture in 2000 Here, only 14 percent of cars, predominantly premium models had automatic transmission.

The triumph of automatic transmission was introduced in 2003 by the Golf R32 with 177 kW / 241 PS. As the first Volkswagen, it was on sale with an optional 6-speed DSG. This new type of automatic gearbox was up to 20 percent more economical than the automatic gearbox with hydraulic torque converter. In 2018, the DSG installation rate for the Golf is over 40 percent. It is even almost 30 percent for the smaller Polo. The Golf Sportsvan has an installation rate of 50 percent. The DSG figures for the T-Roc and Tiguan have settled at a similarly high level. For the large Tiguan Allspace, the DSG installation rate is even around 90 percent. In the Passat, the average is between 60 percent for the saloon version and 70 percent for the estate.

Depending on the model, engine and type of drive, today Volkswagen offers various 6-speed and 7-speed DSGs. The company says that the gearboxes are constantly being further developed. A coasting function, where the DSG decouples the engine from the drive train in order to use the kinetic energy of the vehicle and thus further reduce fuel consumption, is becoming increasingly standard.