Volkswagen Volksfest 2019 announced: Free Hot Wheels scale model on test drives & more benefits

Volkswagen has recently announced the launch of its annual festive carnival – Volksfest 2019. Under this, the prospective and existing customers can avail multiple benefits across sales, after-sales and financial services. The offerings will be available across Volkswagen India's strong network of 132 dealerships 102 cities till 31st October 2019. The company said in a press statement that each customer that test drives a Volkswagen carline is eligible for a miniature Volkswagen - the Hot Wheels scale model manufactured by Mattel India. Moreover, Volkswagen has organized numerous engagement opportunities and activation zones that aim at enhancing customer interaction at the dealerships.

Commenting on the launch of Volksfest 2019, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said that Volksfest 2019 is an opportune moment that enables the company to celebrate the festive spirit with its customers. He adds that every year, Volkswagen increases its benchmark by offering the customers a unique comprehensive value-based proposition that includes benefits on the purchase, after-sales initiatives and attractive financing options. In addition, Volkswagen has also partnered with Mattel India’s Hot Wheels to provide miniature Volkswagen models to its customers. With this, Volkswagen India aims to relive its childhood passion of collecting fun memorabilia, which is also showcased while purchasing a Volkswagen vehicle.

Starting 1st September 2019, Volkswagen announced a 5-year warranty for its diesel carlines across the Polo, Ameo and Vento. Starting 1st January, 2019, all Volkswagen cars are being offered with multiple benefits under 4ever care. Under this, customers are being offered a standard vehicle warranty of 4 years/1 lakh km. Apart from this, the customers will also be getting 4 year Roadside Assistance (RSA) and 3 Free services in one 1 year or up to 15,000 km. Some dealers are also offering cash discounts under the Volksfest 2019 and the figures may vary from dealer to dealer. In order to know the exact cash discount details, visit or contact your nearest dealership.

