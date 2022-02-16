Volkswagen Virtus world premiere in India on March 8, 2022

Volkswagen India has announced that its new global mid-size sedan will be unveiled on March 8, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has today announced that its new global mid-size sedan will make its world premiere on March 8, 2022. Likely to be called the Volkswagen Virtus, this will be the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. The first offering from VW under this project was Taigun. Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan will replace the ageing Vento in the company’s India line-up.

According to some media reports, Volkswagen’s new mid-size sedan for the Indian market will be the facelifted version of the Virtus sold abroad. However, it will be specifically developed for the Indian market with exports and launch in other countries to follow later. The India-spec new Volkswagen Virtus will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia, the India launch of the latter is scheduled for February 28, 2022.

The new Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform. This is the same platform that also underpins the Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Slavia. In terms of powertrain options, this mid-size sedan will be offered with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Upon launch, the VW Virtus, along with the Skoda Slavia, will be the most powerful sedan in its segment. The new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will make its global debut in India on March 8, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

