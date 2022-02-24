Volkswagen Virtus teased again: Honda City rival to unveil on 8 March

Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will replace the Vento in VW’s India line-up. The India-spec Virtus will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia

Volkswagen India today teased its latest sedan yet again today as the official unveil comes closer. Set to make its global debut on 8th of March, Volkswagen Virtus is the second product offering under the India 2.0 project and is based on the MQB A0 IN platform. The first offering from VW under this project was Taigun. The name Virtus is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

The Virtus is an all-new mid-size sedan that will replace the ageing Vento in the company’s India line-up. The India-spec new Volkswagen Virtus will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The teaser images released so far by VW India provide a fair idea about the design elements of this sedan.

It gets a sleeker grille that is flanked by LED projector headlamps and sharply designed LED DRLs, along with chrome surrounds and the bumper of the car appears to be sportier than the outgoing Vento.

In terms of the engine, this mid-size sedan will come with a 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113 hp and 178 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or there will also be a choice for a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Another engine option on the cards is the 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 148 hp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG.

“The new Volkswagen Virtus invigorates and impresses with its dynamic and emotional design language. The global sedan represents dynamism in its appeal and confidence in its character while retaining the core DNA of the brand. The Virtus is a perfect illustration of a sedan that meets the aspirations of customers in India with a truly global outlook.” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.