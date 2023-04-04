Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia achieve 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP [Video]

Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia have achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. These mid-size sedans are now the safest made-in-India cars to be tested by the UK-based testing agency yet.

Volkswagen Group sedans have performed exceptionally well in the latest round of the Global NCAP crash test under the #SaferCarsForIndia program. The made-in-India Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia have achieved a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. These mid-size sedans are now the safest made-in-India cars to be tested by the UK-based testing agency yet.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia Global NCAP crast test:

Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia: NCAP results

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia have bagged a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. They scored an impressive 29.71 out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. However, for child occupant protection, they earned 42 out of a total of 49 points, achieving a 5-star rating in this category. Moreover, their bodyshell has been rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings.

It is worth noting that the Slavia and the Virtus have been crash-tested following the updated protocols of Global NCAP just like the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun SUVs. The new norms include assessments of frontal and side impact protection for all tested models as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection and side impact pole protection assessment.

Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia: Safety features

The Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are loaded with features up to the brim. They get up to six airbags, ABS with EBD & Brake Assist, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), high-speed alert, Multi Collision Brakes (MCB), Electronic Differential Lock System (EDL), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control System (TCS) and more.

Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia: Price & specs

Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia are powered by a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI engine, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. They also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp and comes mated to the popular 7-speed DSG transmission. The Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 18.57 lakh while the Slavia retails from Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh, ex-showroom.

