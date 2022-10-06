Volkswagen Virtus sales cross 9,000 units within four months of launch

Volkswagen India has delivered more than 9,000 units of the Virtus within four months of its official launch. This mid-size sedan is currently priced from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Thanks to the new Volkswagen Virtus and the Taigun mid-size SUV, the Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer sold 4,103 units in September 2022, registering a 60 per cent YoY growth. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun mid-size SUV.

The Volkswagen Virtus is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. It is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG only. To know its ARAI-certified mileage figures, click HERE. Volkswagen India recently hiked the prices of all its cars by up to 2 per cent. After the increment, the Virtus is currently priced from Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

