Volkswagen Virtus production begins in India: Launch soon

The production of the new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan has commenced in India. Pre-bookings for this Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia-rival are already open.

Volkswagen India has today commenced the production of the Virtus mid-size sedan at its Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The new Volkswagen Virtus made its global debut in March this year. Pre-bookings for the same are already open while the official launch is expected to take place in May 2022. It will replace the Vento in the company’s India line-up.

The new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its platform and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The Virtus will be offered with two engine options.

The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG.

Commenting on the announcement, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the start of production of the New Virtus at our Chakan facility in Pune, we have successfully completed our commitment of launching two new products under the India 2.0 project based on the MQB A0 IN platform for the market under Volkswagen Brand.”

“The New Volkswagen Virtus is an unparalleled offering that brings in the newness and excitement in the premium midsize sedan segment. The overwhelming response received at the World Premiere has further driven our confidence. The New Virtus is built to perfection for aspirational Indian customers and with the start of production, we are eager to introduce the striking, exhilarating and German-engineered sedan at the earliest for the Indian market,” added Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

