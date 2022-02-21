Volkswagen Virtus officially teased ahead of its world premiere on 8th March

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus has been officially teased ahead of its world premiere which is scheduled for March 8, 2022. It will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Volkswagen India recently announced that its new global mid-size sedan will make its world premiere on March 8, 2022. Likely to be called the Volkswagen Virtus, this all-new mid-size sedan will replace the ageing Vento in the company’s India line-up. Ahead of its global debut, the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker has shared a glimpse of the Volkswagen Virtus in its latest official teaser.

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus will be the second product from the house of this German car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. The first offering from VW under this project was Taigun. Moreover, the India-spec new Volkswagen Virtus will share its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. The teaser image of Virtus does give us a fair idea about the design elements of this sedan.

At the front, it gets a sleeker grille that is flanked by LED projector headlamps. It features sharp LED DRLs along with chrome surrounds and the bumper of the car appears to be sportier than the outgoing Vento. Talking about the powertrain options, this mid-size sedan will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The new Volkswagen Virtus will be based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform. This mid-size sedan will make its global debut in India on March 8, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

