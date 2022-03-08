Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut in India: Bookings open

Volkswagen India has unveiled the all-new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and this Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival is expected to be launched in May 2022.

Volkswagen India has today finally taken the wraps off its new mid-size sedan. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus has made its world premiere in India. Pre-bookings for the same are now open while the launch of this Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival is expected to take place in May 2022. The new Volkswagen Virtus replaces the Vento in the company’s India line-up and this made-in-India sedan will be exported to multiple global markets as well.

Talking about its highlights, the new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its platform and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. However, in terms of design, the Virtus has its own share of USPs. It features a sharp and well-proportioned design and gets LED headlamps along with LED DRLs.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm. The sedan has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and it gets a massive 521 litres of boot space. Talking about powertrain choices, it is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. In terms of features, the Virtus gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cockpit, ventilated seats, up to six airbags, and more. The new Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be launched in India in May 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

