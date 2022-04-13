Volkswagen Virtus India launch on 9th June: Honda City, Skoda Slavia-rival

The prices of the new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will be announced on June 9, 2022. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

Volkswagen India is gearing up to introduce its new mid-size sedan in the country. The all-new Volkswagen Virtus made its global debut in India in March this year. Pre-bookings for the same are already open and the production commenced recently. Now, the company has announced its launch date too. The prices of the new Volkswagen Virtus mid-size sedan will be announced on June 9, 2022.

The new Volkswagen Virtus is the second product from the house of this German carmaker under the VW Group’s India 2.0 project, the first one being the Taigun SUV. It is based on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform and shares its platform and mechanicals with the Skoda Slavia. It looks striking, thanks to its sharp and well-proportioned design. This mid-size sedan will be offered in a sportier GT version too.

In terms of dimensions, it measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm. The Virtus has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and gets a massive 521-litre boot space. Talking about powertrain choices, it will be offered with two engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre TSI that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

It will also get a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. However, this engine will be paired with a 7-speed DSG only. In terms of features, the new Volkswagen Virtus will get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cockpit, ventilated seats, up to six airbags, and more. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

