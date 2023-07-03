Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh

Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus GT DSG variant in India, which gets a 148bhp turbo petrol engine.

German carmaker Volkswagen has expanded its sedan offering by launching the Virtus GT DSG in India, priced at Rs 16.19 lakh ex-showroom. The Virtus GT DSG will be available in all-seven colours such as Wild Cherry Red, Curcuma Yellow, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue, Candy White, Lava Blue and Reflex Silver.

Volkswagen Virtus variant details and pricing

Virtus Line Structure Price (Rs) Performance Line GT Plus DSG 18,56,900/- GT Plus MT 16,89,900/- GT DSG [New] 16,19,900/- Dynamic Line Topline AT 16,19,900/- Topline MT 14,89,900/- Highline AT 14,67,900/- Highline MT 13,37,900/- Comfortline MT 11,47,900/-

Speaking at the introduction of the new variant, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The carline has reignited the premium midsize sedan segment specifically with the Performance Line (GT variant), enabling us to introduce two new variants consecutively – Virtus GT Plus Manual and now Virtus GT DSG.”

Also Read Volkswagen Virtus Review: A force to reckon with

Powering the car is the VW Group’s tried and tested 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 148bhp and 250Nm of torque, mated to a DSG gearbox. The carmaker claims a mileage of 19.62kmpl. The car also gets Volkswagen’s Active Cylinder cut-off Technology, which helps save fuel.

The new Virtus GT DSG gets a 10-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, 8 speakers, wireless charging, distinctive GT touches like red-painted front brake callipers, GT-themed upholstery, and a black rear spoiler.

The Virtus competes with the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the Skoda Slavia, which in essence, is the same as the Virtus.