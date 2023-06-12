Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI manual launched at Rs 16.89 lakh: All you need to know

The Volkswagen Virtus’ 1.5 TSI variants now finally get a manual transmission option with prices starting at Rs 16.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Volkswagen India introduced the all-new Virtus mid-size sedan in March last year. Now, after a year of its debut, the company has launched a 6-speed manual gearbox option for the 1.5 TSI variants of this mid-size sedan with prices starting at Rs 16.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Virtus also gets new GT Edge Limited Collection variants.

Volkswagen Virtus: New variants’ price list

VW Virtus variant Paint scheme Price (ex-showroom) GT Plus MT All colours Rs 16.89 lakh GT Plus MT (GT Edge) Deep Black Pearl Rs 17.09 lakh GT Plus DSG (GT Edge) Deep Black Pearl Rs 18.76 lakh

The new manual transmission-equipped 1.5 TSI variant of the Volkswagen Virtus is priced from Rs 16.89 lakh. Its GT Edge Limited Collection line-up is offered in a new Deep Black Pearl paint scheme and priced between Rs 17.09 lakh to Rs 18.76 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Virtus rivals the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.

Volkswagen Virtus: Engine and gearbox

The Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options. It gets a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG.

