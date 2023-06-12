Volkswagen Virtus 1.5 TSI manual launched at Rs 16.89 lakh: All you need to know

Volkswagen India introduced the all-new Virtus mid-size sedan in March last year. Now, after a year of its debut, the company has launched a 6-speed manual gearbox option for the 1.5 TSI variants of this mid-size sedan with prices starting at Rs 16.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Virtus also gets new GT Edge Limited Collection variants.
Volkswagen Virtus: New variants’ price list
|VW Virtus variant
|Paint scheme
|Price (ex-showroom)
|GT Plus MT
|All colours
|Rs 16.89 lakh
|GT Plus MT (GT Edge)
|Deep Black Pearl
|Rs 17.09 lakh
|GT Plus DSG (GT Edge)
|Deep Black Pearl
|Rs 18.76 lakh
The new manual transmission-equipped 1.5 TSI variant of the Volkswagen Virtus is priced from Rs 16.89 lakh. Its GT Edge Limited Collection line-up is offered in a new Deep Black Pearl paint scheme and priced between Rs 17.09 lakh to Rs 18.76 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Virtus rivals the likes of the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, etc.
Volkswagen Virtus: Engine and gearbox
The Volkswagen Virtus is offered with two turbocharged petrol engine options. It gets a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The other mill is a 1.5-litre TSI unit that churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG.
