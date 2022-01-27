Volkswagen Vento variant line-up trimmed: Hinting at Virtus’ arrival

The variant line-up of the Volkswagen Vento is trimmed down to just the Highline and Highline Plus grades, further hinting at the arrival of the Volkswagen Virtus.

The Volkswagen Vento was first launched in our market in the year 2011. Ever since the sedan has been on sale without any generation change. Well, it did receive a couple of mid-life updates during the course. Now in 2022, it has started to show its age. Nevertheless, Volkswagen is working on the Vento’s replacement – Virtus, which might arrive anytime soon. Also, hinting at its arrival is the new variant line-up of the Vento. It is trimmed to just three variants now – Highline MT, Highline AT, and Highline Plus AT. The more affordable Comfortline trim is now discontinued along with other limited edition models.

The reshuffling exercise of the variants further hints at the arrival of Vento’s replacement. The German marquee is developing the Volkswagen Virtus, which will sit in the company’s Indian line-up as Vento’s successor. The Virtus will be based on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, which underpins the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and recently unveiled Skoda Slavia.

Watch Video: Skoda Slavia First Look

The upcoming Volkswagen Virtus will also don a similar outline as the Skoda Slavia. Thus a lot of parts will remain common between the two cars. Also, expect the Virtus to be as big as the Slavia, which measures 4,541 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in height, and has a long wheelbase of 2,651 mm. For powertrain duties, the Volkswagen Virtus is likely to feature two engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI.

The smaller 1.0L turbo-petrol motor will be sold with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. The bigger and more powerful 1.5L TSI unit will be available with two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCT. Talking of features, the list will be long, comprising an 8-inch infotainment unit, all-digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, ventilated seat, keyless entry, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and more. In the Indian market, it will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.