Volkswagen unveils SUVW plan for India: Bookings open for T-Roc

Volkswagen says that it is a step closer to fulfilling its commitment of delivering four SUVs by the end of 2021.

By:Updated: Apr 03, 2021 10:22 AM

Unveiling the biggest product line-up under its SUVW strategy, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has commenced bookings for the T-Roc; the company has also invited customers to ‘register interest’ in SUVs Taigun and the new Tiguan. Ashish Gupta, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Customers can book the T-Roc through our online retail platform or our dealership network. We have also announced a unique initiative offering our customers an opportunity to register their interest for the Taigun and the new Tiguan. We are a step closer to fulfilling our commitment of delivering four SUVs by the end of 2021.”

Built on the MQB A0 IN platform, Taigun will be up to 95% localised and powered by TSI engine with two options, 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI, and three transmissions. This SUV will have multi-function steering wheel, and a spacious cabin and rear room space. It will also have a touchscreen infotainment system and virtual cockpit. It will come with up to six airbags, ESC, three headrests at the rear seat, and three-point seat belts and adjustable headrest for all. The company has opened bookings for the T-Roc (priced `21.35 lakh ex-showroom; deliveries will start in May).

