Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Set to launch on 18th March, the Volkswagen T-Roc arrives in India as a CBU (completely built unit) with a price tag expected to be around Rs 18 lakh.

By:Published: February 23, 2020 3:58:39 PM

Volkswagen India has confirmed the launch date for the new T-Roc set to enter a hot segment currently ruled by Kia Seltos. Set to launch on 18th March, the T-Roc arrives in India as a CBU (completely built unit) with a price tag expected to be around Rs 18 lakh. Bookings for the T-Roc were opened during the 2020 Auto Expo when VW also showcased other upcoming products.

India-bound Volkswagen T-Roc is likely to come with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol TSI engine. The SUV is likely to get an optional AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) system as well. The interiors will get an all-black treatment along with body-coloured bits on the dashboard and the door panels. The global-spec T-Roc gets an 11.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can also expect features like wireless charging and a sunroof on the India-bound model.

The SUV gets a hexagonal grille, LED projector headlamps, bullet-shaped LED DRLs on the bumper, along with fog lamps below. The T-Roc gets five-spoke alloy wheels along with underbody cladding, LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Also read: Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

The other vehicles showcased at the expo include the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace which is an extended version of the standard five-seater Tiguan currently on sale in the Indian market. The official launch of the same is going to take place before the T-Roc. When introduced, it will compete against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

The other one was the Volkswagen ID Crozz, an all-electric SUV concept from the brand and part of its ID series which includes models such as the ID 3 hatchback and the ID Buzz electric minivan. The brand has said that the production version of the same will first go on sale in America during this year itself.

