Volkswagen to unveil its new brand identity at Frankfurt Motor Show this year

Volkswagen will be unveiling its new brand identity at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year. The launch of its new brand design and the new logo is going to correspond with the unveiling of the ID 3 electric hatchback. The German carmaker is going to present its new identity under the motto "New Volkswagen". According to the company, the objective behind this transformation is to create a "modern and fascinating" experience for its customer across the globe. The first Volkswagen vehicle to bear the new identity will be the next-generation Golf that it to make its debut later this year and consequently go on sale in the European markets next year.

Volkswagen is to commence the roll-out of its new identity at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September. The new logo will be unveiled first at the company headquarters based in Wolfburg. Following this, first, all the automaker's touchpoints in Europe will go through the changeover. The next-in-line will be China by October this year. The implementation of the change in Volkswagen's brand identity in North and South America with the rest of the world will take place from the beginning of the year 2020. The company says that close to 70,000 logos will be replaced across its 10,000 facilities spread in 171 markets.

“The IAA in Frankfurt will be a pivotal moment in the strategic reorientation of the Volkswagen brand. The results of our work will become visible with the ID.3 and the new brand design,” said Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. He further added, “We look forward to presenting ‘New Volkswagen’ to the public.”

Volkswagen’s Chief Designer Klaus Bischoff said that “The new brand design reflects a type of mobility that forms a natural part of people’s lives. Volkswagen has always been a key element in these efforts. In the new age of mobility, the motto is ‘digital first’, without any filters.”