Volkswagen to reveal new EV on January 4

Volkswagen will also showcase the ID.4 and the European version of the ID.Buzz at the CES 2023.

Volkswagen is set to reveal a new electric vehicle on January 4, 2022 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The brand plans to showcase the camouflaged version of the new EV as well as announce its official name.

Not that just, Volkswagen is also expected to reveal the ID.Aero electric sedan to everyone during CES 2023 that was teased last month in China. With the ID. Aero, Volkswagen is targeting the premium midsize segment.

Volkswagen ID Aero at CES 2023

Introducing the VW ID Aero, Ralf Brandstatter, Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars had said that the brand is previewing the next member of the ID. family. “A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space, and a premium interior,” he said.

The ID.Aero would be Volkswagen’s next global car model for Europe, China, and the United States. It is expected that the upcoming EV will be built on VW’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform and equipped with a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery. The ID.Aero is likely to have a range of up to 620 km (WLTP).

