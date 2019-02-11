Volkswagen to launch updated Ameo by the end of 2019: What to Expect

The Volkswagen Ameo has been in the news over the course of the past week as one of the cars from the Volkswagen Group that might go under the axe as early as the first quarter of 2020. We got in touch with the company directly to know if the Ameo will be discontinued soon. While the company did not comment on the media reports, it did confirm that the Ameo is the first Made in India car for India and continues to be an important product in its India lineup. In fact, sources close to the development have informed Express Drives that the Ameo is scheduled to get a few cosmetic updates this year to ensure that it stays fresh and relevant vis-a-vis the competition. The company meanwhile refused to confirm this stating that product plans will be disclosed at a planned time.

Speaking to Express Drives, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, partly attributed the lack of numbers to the fact that Volkswagen has consciously steered away from fleet sales, “The sub-compact sedan segment is driven by aspirational customers, that are stepping up in their life, moving away from the entry-level segment. However, over the years, the segment has also been dominated by the fleet business, which Volkswagen has consciously steered away from and prefers selling for private ownership. Owing to this, the Brand witnesses a steady growth in this segment by customers looking for a German engineered and safe carline. The Volkswagen Ameo reiterated our commitment as a made-for-India, made-in-India product that suits the need of the discerning Indian customer."

The Volkswagen Ameo, a late entrant to the compact sedan space, was launched in 2016 specifically tailored for the Indian market. Since its launch, the Ameo has not particularly set the sales charts on fire selling about 9,841 over the course of 2018. In comparison, the Dzire sold 19,073 units in January alone.

The Ameo is powered by a 1.2-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 74 Bhp at 5,400 rpm and a peak torque of 110 Nm at 3,750 rpm. The diesel variants are powered by a 1.5-litre unit that generates a maximum power of 109 Bhp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500 rpm. Volkswagen even launched a smaller 1.0-litre petrol mill late last year to make it even more economical in the price-sensitive compact sedan space but the variant couldn't catch the fancy of masses considering this segment. Presently, the Volkswagen group is focusing on the launch of its new compact SUV, which will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks and Renault Captur and will be launched under the Skoda brand first in India.