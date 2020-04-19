Volkswagen Tiguan reaches 6 million production milestone: Bestselling VW in 2019

The most successful Volkswagen in 2019 is an SUV. Why am I not surprised? VW claims it built approximately 2,495 units of the Tiguan every day!

Volkswagen has announced that the Tiguan was most successful VW SUV in Europe in 2019. The Volkswagen Tiguan in Spring 2020, reached a milestone of 6 million unit production since it was first introduced. In 2019 alone, VW manufactured 9,10,926 units of the Tiguan. Volkswagen has also ramped up production of the SUV and is now the best selling model sold by the entire Volkswagen Group.

VW claims that it manufactured 2,495 units of the Tiguan every day in 2019. A new Tiguan rolled off the production line every 35 seconds cumulatively from its factories in Germany, Russia, China and Mexico. VW says that the Tiguan is sold in 80% of all countries around the world and it is the most successful SUV in Europe now.

The Volkswagen Tiguan made its global debut at the Frankfurt motor show in 2007 and went on sale internationally later that year. The following year, VW produced more than 1,50,000 units of the Tiguan including front and all-wheel-drive versions. The Tiguan received an update in 2011 and VW built 5,00,000 examples. In 2016, there was an all-new model, the second-generation of the SUV. It was an all-new SUV from the ground-up and is built on an all-new Modular Transverse Toolkit (MQB) platform. The second-generation model was given an update globally in 2017 and saw the introduction of the Tiguan Allspace. It features a longer wheelbase (extended by 110mm) and it came equipped with an additional two seats.

Volkswagen India launched the Tiguan in 2017. It was priced at Rs 27.9 lakh (ex-showroom) at the time, and despite offering space for 5 occupants, it rivalled the likes of the ever-popular Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour SUVs in that price bracket at the time. VW struggled to find takers for the Tiguan in India during its initial run. Now, in March 2020, VW India has introduced the larger Tiguan Allspace a price of Rs 33.13 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes fully loaded with all the tech and features to maintain competitiveness against its rivals. It is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic DSG transmission and it offers all-wheel drive.

VW has said that it is working on a new Tiguan and it will feature major technical and visual updates. The SUV is expected to make its debut in 2020 and is likely to arrive in India in 2021. While there will be a new plug-in hybrid Tiguan in the offering for the new model, it is unlikely to be offered in India just yet.

