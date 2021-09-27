Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift to be launched in India soon: Details

Volkswagen will launch the new Tiguan Facelift in India soon. The facelifted five-seater Volkswagen Tiguan SUV will be offered with a sole 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol motor, mated to a 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen is prepping up for an onslaught of cars for the Indian market. This German car manufacturer recently launched the all-new Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV in India. At the same launch event, the company also announced that they will be launching two new cars in the country soon. While one of them will be the replacement for the ageing Vento sedan, the other will be the Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift. Here are some key details about this new upcoming SUV.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift was globally unveiled in March this year. Now, under the company’s new SUVW strategy, it will finally make its way to India soon. The new Tiguan Facelift features a host of changes, including cosmetic updates and a new powertrain. While the pre-facelift Tiguan that was launched in India back in 2017 had a diesel engine only, the upcoming facelifted Tiguan will be available with only a turbocharged petrol engine.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The upcoming new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 190 PS of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too. In terms of design updates, the new Tiguan Facelift gets updated LED headlamps with DRLs, LED taillamps, revamped bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: How Volkswagen is planning for Taigun’s success: Maintenance, accessories, price explained

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift was earlier expected to be launched in India in May this year. However, thanks to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, its launch got delayed and now this SUV is expected to be launched by November 2021. The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be locally assembled in India and it is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. Once launched, it will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.