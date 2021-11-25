Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

The production of the new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift has commenced in India ahead of its official launch on 7th December. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

By:November 25, 2021 3:44 PM
Volkswagen Tiguan Production Begins

Volkswagen India will soon launch the facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV in the country. The official launch of the new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift is scheduled for December 7, 2021. Now, ahead of its launch, the company has started the production of the new Tiguan at the Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. The Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker says that with the launch of the new Tiguan, Volkswagen will fulfill its commitment of launching four new SUVWs by the end of 2021 that was officially announced last year. 

The Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will get a host of cosmetic changes and some new features. Starting with the design, at the front, it will get new LED Matrix headlamps with DRLs, revamped bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it will feature new LED taillights along with Tiguan lettering on the tailgate. On the inside, it is expected to be similar to the Tiguan Allspace and will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a massive panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, etc. 

Watch Video | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Review:

However, the biggest change on this updated model will be its powertrain. While the pre-facelift Tiguan that was launched in India back in 2017 had a diesel engine only, the upcoming facelift version of the SUV will be available with only a BS6 compliant turbocharged petrol engine. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too.

Commenting on the announcement, Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are committed to continuously providing our customers with the best of technology and exciting products from Volkswagen Group and the introduction of new Tiguan is a testament to the same. The SUVW has been a global best-seller and a flagship model for Brand Volkswagen. We are extremely delighted to bring back the 5-seater Tiguan for the Indian market and are confident that the product will meet the unceasing demand for a sharp, elegant and robust SUV in the segment.”

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Speaking at the start of production of the exciting new Tiguan, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Globally, the Tiguan has proven its mettle as a robust and capable carline swiftly raising up to the rank as a global best-seller. The Tiguan is a perfect SUVW, equipped with the right amount of power, performance and elegance. We look forward to the launch of the new 5-seater Tiguan in early December 2021.”

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be launched in India on December 7, 2021. Bookings for the same are not open yet but the prospective customers can register their interest across Volkswagen India dealerships or through the brand’s website.  The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, Ex-showroom. Once launched, it will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

