Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift launched in India at Rs 31.99 lakh: Bookings open

The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass.

By:December 7, 2021 11:07 AM

Volkswagen India has finally introduced the facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV in the country. The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the second major launch for the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker in 2021 after the all-new Taigun mid-size SUV that was introduced in September this year. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift gets a host of cosmetic updates, an updated feature list along with a new powertrain.  

Starting with the design, the Volkswagen Tiguan has always been an elegant SUV and with this facelift update, it looks a bit more sporty too. At the front, it gets updated sharp headlamps and DRLs with new LED Matrix technology. The SUV also features a slimmer three-slat design for the grille with a lot of chrome accents. It gets revamped bumpers, and new 18-inch alloy wheels too. At the rear, the SUV sports new LED taillights along with Tiguan lettering on the tailgate. Also, the SUV is offered in seven different colour shades. 

In terms of features, the new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift gets a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity along with gesture control. Some other features of the SUV include a massive panoramic sunroof, a new steering wheel, three-zone climate control, ambient lighting with 30 colours, a 615-litre boot space, etc. The safety equipment on the car includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, and many more. 

Watch Video | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Review:

Talking about the powertrain, while the pre-facelift Tiguan that was launched in India in 2017 had a sole diesel engine, the new facelifted version of the SUV is offered with a turbo petrol engine only. It is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor churns out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox). It gets Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too.

Volkswagen Tiguan Production Begins

The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift has been launched in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries will commence in January 2022. The new Tiguan is assembled at the Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. It is offered with a 4-year standard warranty and RSA along with 3 free services. The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will directly rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and Jeep Compass. 

