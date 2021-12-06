Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Volkswagen will launch the new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift in India tomorrow, i.e. on December 7, 2021. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV.

By:December 6, 2021 7:38 PM

Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV in the country. The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on December 7, 2021. It will be the second major launch for the Indian subsidiary of this German carmaker in 2021 after the all-new Volkswagen Taigun mid-size SUV that was introduced in September this year. Here is what you can expect from the upcoming 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift. 

Cosmetic Updates

The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will get a host of cosmetic updates that will make this elegant five-seater SUV look even better. Starting with the design, at the front, it will get updated headlamps and DRLs with new LED Matrix technology. The SUV will also feature a slimmer grille with a lot of chrome accents, revamped bumpers, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it will sport new LED taillights along with Tiguan lettering on the tailgate.

New Powertrain

The facelifted Tiguan will get a new powertrain. While the pre-facelift model that was launched in India back in 2017 had a diesel engine only, the upcoming facelift version of the SUV will be available with only a turbo petrol engine. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get VW’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too.

Features and Safety 

Talking about features, the new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift is expected to be as feature-loaded as the Tiguan Allspace. It is likely to get a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a massive panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, etc. The safety equipment on the car will include six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill start assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and many more. 

Assembled in India 

Unlike the now-discontinued seven-seater Tiguan Allspace that was imported to India as a CBU (completely built unit) in limited numbers, the upcoming five-seater Volkswagen Tiguan SUV will be assembled at the Volkswagen Group’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra. 

Watch Video | Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Review:

Price and Rivals 

The new 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on December 7, 2021. It is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Upon launch, the new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will directly rival the likes of Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

