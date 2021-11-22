Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift India launch on 7th December: Details

Volkswagen India has announced the launch date of the facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be launched in India on December 7, 2021, and it will be offered with a sole turbo-petrol engine option.

Volkswagen is gearing up to soon launch the new facelifted five-seater Tiguan SUV in the Indian market. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift made its global debut in March this year and now, under the company’s SUVW strategy, it will finally make its way to India. This German car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary has even announced the launch date for the same. The India launch of the new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift has been scheduled for December 7, 2021.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will slot between the recently-launched Taigun SUV and the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace in the company’s India line-up. Talking about changes, it will feature a host of cosmetic updates along with a new powertrain. While the pre-facelift Tiguan that was launched in India back in 2017 had a diesel engine only, the upcoming facelift version of the SUV will be available with only a BS6 compliant turbocharged petrol engine, just like all other Volkswagen Group cars now on sale in the Indian market.

In terms of design, the Tiguan Facelift will feature subtle cosmetic changes. At the front, it will get updated headlamps and DRLs with LED Matrix technology, revamped bumpers, and 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it will get new LED taillights along with Tiguan lettering on the tailgate. The cabin of the new five-seater Tiguan is expected to be similar to the Tiguan Allspace. On the inside, it will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a massive panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, etc.

It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine with a direct injection system. This motor will churn out 187 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG (Direct Shift Gearbox) and it will get Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system too. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift will be locally assembled in India and it is expected to be priced under Rs 30 lakh, Ex-showroom. Once launched, it will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass.

