Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition launched: Priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition has been launched in India at Rs 33.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets subtle cosmetic updates over the standard Tiguan.

Volkswagen India has today announced the launch of the Tiguan Exclusive Edition in the country. The new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition has been priced at Rs 33.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets subtle cosmetic updates over the standard Tiguan SUV and is offered in two colour schemes. They are Pure White and Oryx White.

Also Read: MS Dhoni brings home a brand new Kia EV6 electric car [Watch video]

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition features load sill protection at the rear, new sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, aluminium pedals and dynamic hubcaps. It also gets Exclusive Edition badging on the body panels. Powering this SUV is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that churns out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG and gets Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Speaking on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Volkswagen Tiguan is our global best-seller that has received a phenomenal response from customers. We are delighted to introduce the ‘Exclusive Edition’ on the Tiguan with additional design and utilitarian features that further enhance the appeal of the car.”

Watch Video | Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Review:

He further added, “Built on the globally acclaimed MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan offers an impeccable combination of style, performance, premium-ness, safety, functionality and class-leading features.” The new Volkswagen Tiguan Exclusive Edition will directly take on the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.