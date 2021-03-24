Volkswagen India is all set to unveil two products today. The first will be their all-new Taigun which will make its global debut. It is a compact SUV that will go up against the like of established contenders like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun will share its platform and engine options with Skoda Kushaq. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will most probably get a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The other product is the Tiguan 5-seat variant. VW had launched the 7-seat Tiguan Allspace in the Indian market not too long ago and now the company will bring the 5-seat variant too. It makes sense for the German automaker to bring in two new SUVs in the market as Indian seem to love bigger vehicles. Follow the live blog to stay updated with more details about the two products and to know their exact variants and pricing.
Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun 2021 India Unveil Live: Price, variants, features, specs
Volkswagen India is gearing up to introduce two new SUVs in the Indian market - Tiguan and Taigun. These two products will help the brand compete in one of the hottest car segments in India.
By: Express Drives Desk | Updated: March 24, 2021 8:32:19 am
This is the global debut of the production version of the Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV. The vehicle was first shown at the 2020 Auto Expo. The vehicle is part of the Skoda-Volkswagen India 2.0 offensive.
While VW Tiguan 7-seat SUV is already being sold in India, the new Tiguan will be a 5-seater. It will go up against the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson and the new Citroen C5 Aircross.
Volkswagen India is set to strengthen its SUV portfolio in India by unveiling two new products today - 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun.