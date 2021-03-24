Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun 2021 India Unveil Live: Price, variants, features, specs

Volkswagen India is all set to unveil two products today. The first will be their all-new Taigun which will make its global debut. It is a compact SUV that will go up against the like of established contenders like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. The Taigun will share its platform and engine options with Skoda Kushaq. It is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and will most probably get a 1.0-litre TSI petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The other product is the Tiguan 5-seat variant. VW had launched the 7-seat Tiguan Allspace in the Indian market not too long ago and now the company will bring the 5-seat variant too. It makes sense for the German automaker to bring in two new SUVs in the market as Indian seem to love bigger vehicles. Follow the live blog to stay updated with more details about the two products and to know their exact variants and pricing.

