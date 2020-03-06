SUV battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace enters into a territory that is dominated by the Ford Endeavour as well as the Toyota Fortuner. Which one wins?

Ever since it’s launch in India last decade, the Toyota Fortuner has been the numero uno in its class. Those white Fortuners were (still?) a rage and were lapped up in dozens by the politicos as well as the high-heeled. It domination, something which the Ford Endeavour ( that was launched much before) and to some extent, the Isuzu MU-7 tried to break, was a wall that couldn’t be scaled. Every year, we see new entrants trying to loosen the Toyota’s hold. This time, it is a Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, a 7-seater version of the slow-selling Tiguan was launched today. Here is a look if the AllSpace can give a fright to the Fortuner or perhaps be in its sidelines.

Space

First, let’s address the elephant in the room. Does the Tiguan AllSpace have space? To be honest, it doesn’t. The third-row seating is for namesake and it will definitely not be a comfortable space for long journeys. The recently revamped Ford Endeavour is much better in the third row and then comes the Toyota. Middle, as well as front row seating too, is better in the Ford as compared to the Fortuner and the Tiguan isn’t in the same ballpark.

It’s a slightly better story with the boot space. The Tiguan, with all the seats in place, can hold visibly more luggage than either of its competitors here.

Features

The Toyota Fortuner is the least specced when it comes to outright features. There is the feeling that one isn’t clear where their money went. Sure the vehicle looks imposing but inside, there isn’t even a neat music system. Yes, we aren’t fans of the infotainment Toyota gives. It doesn’t have Apple Carplay or Android Auto.

In this aspect, the Ford Endeavour is better. Much, actually. The Ford Endeavour has powered seats, a good enough infotainment system, better lights, sunroof and more.

A look at the Tiguan and you know intimidation isn’t the best game it can play. It has a sophistication that is lacking in the other cars here. Tri-zone climate control, driver seat with memory function, panoramic sunroof, keyless boot operation and more. The materials seem well put together as well while it isn’t bad with Toyota or Ford either.

Engine

Toyota is the only one that offers both petrol and diesel engines here. The Endeavour is available with a lone diesel heart while the Tiguan AllSpace has a turbo petrol engine. Their transmissions too are different. For example, the Endeavour gets a 10-speed auto while the Fortuner has a 6-speed unit. At the same time, the Tiguan brings in a sophisticated 7-speed DSG.

Volkswagen, with the virtue of being petrol should have the lowest NVH. The Fortuner has the highest torque and power while the Endeavour toys the middle path. All three here are BS6, meaning which there won’t be an immediate price hike.

Off-roading capability

Both the Endeavour and Tiguan AllSpace have got different drive modes. The Endeavour though has a more capable off-road system in place while the Tiguan is a soft-roader. The Endeavour, as well as the Fortuner, aren’t afraid of the rough stuff whereas the Tiguan might just be able to skim the surface. It’s (Tiguan) all-wheel-drive system also has an electronic lock differential but the overall vehicle doesn’t feel as sturdy when you put it side by side with the Endeavour or Fortuner.

Conclusion

While the Ford Endeavour (Rs 29.55 lakh – Rs 33.25 lakh) is the most affordable of this lot, it must be remembered that it is made here. The Fortuner (Rs 28.18 lakh – Rs 33.95 lakh) too is manufactured in India while the Tiguan is imported. In terms of spares and service, Toyota holds a reputation that no one can hold a candle to. At the same time, Ford too has been upping it’s game while Volkswagen is still trying to shed off the “costly” image. On a limb, you won’t go wrong with the Fortuner any day and neither with the Ford. Prefer confines of the city and plus the once in a year monsoon drive, the Tiguan (Rs 33.12 lakh) fits it well. As for the Ford, it is feature-rich, comfortable and a capable off-roader too. Our pick is the Endeavour.

