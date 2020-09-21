Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace enters the 7-seater SUV category where it takes on the Honda CR-V, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

By:Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:06 AM

Volkswagen India has had their agenda clear. To launch more SUVs in the Indian market. To this very effect, their first launch this year in the Indian market happened to be the Tiguan AllSpace SUV. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace was based on the same with the same name but was longer and had a larger wheelbase. Effectively the smaller Tiguan with a diesel-only engine was replaced as well. The Volkswagen group as a whole is leaning towards petrol engines and you know why. This means all new cars coming in from the VW stables will get only petrol or mild hybrid engines in the Indian market. Does this blunt the VW Tiguan AllSpace’s prospects in a market that has the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and Mahindra Alturas G4? Is it value-for-money at Rs 33.12 lakh, ex-showroom? Well, that’s precisely what we tell you in this video review.

On the face of it, the AllSpace doesn’t look any different than the regular Tiguan. Except for perhaps a bit more jacked up proportions. You also get the bigger wheels. The estate-kind of proportions are quite visible from the rear three-quarters. Inside, one is assured of the Volkswagen high-quality as well as the use of materials. The 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is crisp and easy to use. The music system itself is quite good. You get a powered driver’s seat along with a digital instrument console.

This Tiguan has a three-row seating, something which Indian families like. So, the middle row can slide thereby giving better adjustability. There is also the third row that is good for kids. The boot space too is decent and if one needs more luggage capacity, the third row tumbles forward.

Coming to the engine, the 2.0-litre TSI engine is good for 190hp of power and 320Nm. This ideally should negate the need for a diesel-engine-like torque. There is a 7-speed DSG paired with this engine, coupled with all-wheel drive. More details in the video below.

