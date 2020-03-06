Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it’s more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has been brought in as a CBU and competes with the Honda CR-V and Skoda Kodiaq.

Volkswagen, true to its words, has launched its first of the four SUVs promised for the Indian market. The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is based on the SUV with the same name in India but is longer, has an extra pair of seats and is bigger with a longer 2787mm wheelbase. The Tiguan AllSpace price in India is Rs 33.12 lakh, ex-showroom. There is a single trim on offer with deliveries set for the next few weeks. The Tiguan AllSpace is an import, brought under the new 2,500 unit homologation rule. Volkswagen wants to make sure there is enough demand for this MQB platform SUV before they start making it here. Precisely why it’s more expensive than the Ford Endeavour

The Tiguan AllSpace comes in through the CBU route. Powering the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is a new 2.0-litre BS6 petrol engine. This engine is good for 188hp of power and 320Nm. A 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. There is also an electronic differential lock available as well.

Volkswagen has distinguished looks of the AllSpace with that of the regular Tiguan The chrome on the grille has a different tinge to it, the hood is a bit more raised and the headlamp cluster too is slightly different. Speaking of which, the headlights are all-LED and so are the fog lamps. 18-inch alloy wheels are on offer as well.

Inside, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets a digital cockpit, with the analogue dials being shown virtually. The instrument console itself showcases all the required vehicle information and doesn’t require one to take their eyes off the road. The touchscreen infotainment system has MirrorLink and doubles up as the display for the Park Assist. Activate the button and the Tiguan will scout for a safe parallel parking location. The electronics will take over and park the vehicle for the driver.

Other functions include the keyless boot opening. One can just wave their foot under the boot to open it. The boot space with all three rows in place is 340 litres. There is also three-zone climate control, tyre pressure monitor and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, seven airbags, ESP, ABS, front and rear parking sensors, seat belt warning and ISOFIX tethers are provided.

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace will compete with the Honda CR-V and the Skoda Kodiaq. Out of these soft-roaders, only the AllSpace is a petrol-only model while it cousin, the Kodiaq will follow the same path once BS6 kicks in.

