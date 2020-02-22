Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace launch on March 6: What the 7-seat Fortuner rival will offer

Volkswagen Group’s flagship SUV in India will get a new update with the new Tiguan Allspace to take on rivals like the Ford Endeavour and the might Toyota Fortuner.

By:Published: February 22, 2020 11:24:56 AM

Volkswagen India has confirmed that on March 6, 2020, the German automaker will launch a 7-seat version of the Tiguan SUV. Called the Tiguan Allspace, the model made its debut in India at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida where it was showcased alongside the upcoming T-Roc and Taigun SUVs. The Tiguan Allspace is said to co-exist with the regular 5-seat Tiguan model which is already on sale in India while both models will get new BS6 compliant petrol engines to power them.

Under the bonnet of the Tiguan Allspace will be a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which is tuned to develop 190hp. The engine will be only offered with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and the torque will be channelled through to the 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. the all-wheel-drive system will also allow for different drive modes. The Tiguan Allspace in addition to the mandatory safety features will come with a total of 7 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring sensors, traction control and a reverse parking camera.

The Tiguan which is already sale is powered by a 2.0-litre TDI diesel. This engine is not offered with the Allspace and will be discontinued from the line up as VW will discontinue all diesel engines from its line up as it transitions to BS6. Therefore the regular Tiguan is also likely to be offered with the same 2.0-litre petrol from the Allspace.

Other features in the Tiguan Allspace include are a panoramic sunroof, a digital virtual cockpit for the driver’s instrument cluster which VW is calling Active Info Display, LED Headlamps with Daytime Running Lights and alloy wheels. The upholstery will be finished in Vienna leather bandit even has tri-zone climate control. The boot space in the Tiguan Allspace can go all the way up to a massive 1,775 litre with the seats folded down.

The closest rivals to the Tiguan Allspace include the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Skoda Kodiaq. The Tiguan Allspace will most likely be priced above Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). At the Auto Expo, Volkswagen has announced that it had already started accepting bookings for the Tiguan Allspace, in addition to the bookings for the T-Roc which will also see its India market launch soon.

