Volkswagen ties up with Zoomcar: Major cities to get Polo cars for self-drive rentals

Volkswagen India has now forayed into the shared mobility space as they have announced their tie-up with India’s largest self-drive vehicle rental platform – Zoomcar. Under Zoomcar’s ZAP Subscribe model, users can now subscribe to a Volkswagen Polo at a fixed monthly subscription fee and avail other benefits.

Volkswagen says that the Indian automotive industry is evolving and consumers are gradually moving towards shared mobility and it is expected that India will be leading the shared mobility business by the year 2030. The Managing Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Steffen Knapp said that as a brand, world over, the company intends to transform the mobility sector by participating in various business models that drive growth, offer convenience and heightened customer satisfaction. Offering our best selling model, the Volkswagen Polo through this channel will enable prospective customers the accessibility to a premium, safe and fun-to-drive hatch.

Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar said, “Zoomcar is thrilled to partner with Volkswagen to offer its vehicles on India’s only shared subscription marketplace, ZAP Subscribe. Given Volkswagen’s long history as an innovator within the automotive space, we felt they were a natural partner as we look to provide an affordable, flexible alternative to traditional vehicle ownership.”

Volkswagen has provided 200 Polo Trendline-variant models which are powered by a 999cc 3-cylinder petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Users who subscribe to the shared service will have to pay a monthly cost of Rs 17,999 should the tenure selected be the maximum of 36 months. The amount will vary from the tenure selected. Users who opt for the subscription service will also be offered a customised financial, maintenance and repair services with the 4EVER Care in order to provide an overall subscription experience.