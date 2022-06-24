Volkswagen teases electric ID. AERO sedan for China

The four-door electric sedan is first aimed at the Chinese market, but a version will come to North America and Europe in 2023.

Volkswagen Group has teased design sketches of the ID. AERO, is the company’s first fully-electric limousine for the Chinese automobile market. The new limousine is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB), and the digital world premiere of the pre-production study will take place on June 27th.

As a concept, the four-door model appears futuristic with its low swooping roof aerodynamic looks. Apart from its elegant styling language, the ID.AERO sedan also promises to offer a spacious cabin. Its exterior design is flowing especially from the front and roof to ensure this reduces energy consumption and increases range.

The new electric sedan is part of the company’s Accelerate plan to launch at least one new electric model each year globally, beginning in 2021 with the ID.4 GTX. VW wants 70 per cent of its cars to be all-electric by 2030.

Volkswagen extends its family of ID. cars into the high-volume upper-middle-class segment with the future production version of the ID. AERO. At the moment the German manufacturer hasn’t revealed the technical specs of the ID.AERO, but as it is based on the MEB platform, it could be available in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive.