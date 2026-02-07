Volkswagen Tayron R-Line review: Seven-seat athlete in suit and sneakers

What do Roger, Rafa, and Djoker have in common with this SUV?

The Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – are past their prime, but they redefined tennis not just in terms of human endurance, but also in style. Who can forget their tailored polos, blazers, and regal evening wear!

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line, with its crisp design and athletic performance, reminded me of them – driving it on and off the road in Rajasthan.

What is it?

Volkswagen’s biggest car, the Tayron R-Line will be launched in February. It’s a seven-seater SUV (five adults and two kids), and unlike the Tiguan that is imported, the Tayron R-Line is assembled in India. It’s a big SUV – 4.8 metres long – similar in size to Skoda Kodiaq, and R-Line is the sport-oriented trim level.

How’s the design?

Unlike the puny-looking Tiguan, the Tayron R-Line has good road presence; driving around Jaisalmer in the company of Toyota Fortuners and Innovas, it stood out. Like the Big Three in crisp polos, the Tayron R-Line looks neat. For Volkswagen, light is the new chrome, and this car looks cool in the evening, with its illuminated grille and logo.

How’s the cabin?

It’s mostly black with a lot of ‘R-Line’ branding. First and second row space is huge, and a large screen tilted towards the driver takes prominence. There is a lot of ambient lighting – dashboard and door panels – and it looks good in the evening/night.

How does it drive?

Its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is so silent that you have to press the accelerator to feel if it’s actually running. And once you press it, the Tayron R-Line turns into an athlete – in my rough acceleration tests, it touched 100 km/h in about 7 seconds.

Handling is impressive – its all-wheel drive system made the ride a joy on roads around Jaisalmer, gripping the road perfectly and handling the loose sand on the edges with ease. But it’s no Thar or Wrangler, and I didn’t risk taking it deep into the sand dunes.

What I didn’t like?

There are some pain points:

– Ride is extremely comfortable on smooth roads, but turns stiff on broken roads.

– The third row is for kids (adults will be uncomfortable with no thigh support).

– There is a lot of black inside the cabin – looks good in the showroom, but will heat up in Indian summers.

– It doesn’t have the Boss mode for rear-seat passenger (moving the front passenger seat from the rear seat).

– The engine is punchy but thirsty – expect single-digit fuel efficiency in the city (it’s a petrol SUV in a diesel-loving segment).

– When there is a Kodiaq almost Rs 10 lakh cheaper – same platform, same engine, similar space – what’s the point of the Tayron R-Line?

But the Tayron R-Line does make you look rich and sophisticated, and it has Level 2 ADAS and a 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Prices will be announced soon; expect these to be in the Rs 48-52 lakh range, ex-showroom.

Specifications

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol

Displacement: 1,984 cc

Transmission: 7-speed DSG

Power: 204 PS @ 4,500-6,000 rpm

Torque: 320 Nm @ 1,500-4,400 rpm

Seating: 5 adults, 2 kids

Brakes: All disc

Tyres: 255/45 R19

L x W x H (mm): 4,792 x 1,866 x 1,665

Wheelbase: 2,789 mm

Expected price: Rs 48-52 lakh, ex-showroom

Competitors

Skoda Kodiaq: Rs 39.99 lakh to Rs 45.96 lakh (Same car, but slightly less features)

Toyota Fortuner: Rs 34.16 lakh to Rs 49.59 lakh (Rugged, bouncy, but also in diesel)

Jeep Meridian: Rs 23.33 lakh to Rs 35.61 lakh (Crude, but very good value for money)