Volkswagen Taigun waiting period extends to 2 months: Helps company post 50% growth in October 2021

By now, the Volkswagen Taigun has garnered over 18,000 orders and the waiting period now extends to two months. The SUV has helped the carmaker achieve a 50 per cent YoY growth last month.

By:November 2, 2021 12:29 PM
Volkswagen Taigun

 

The Volkswagen Taigun is the newest offering from the German marque’s stable in the Indian market. The SUV is receiving a warm response from the Indian audience, and over 18,000 bookings have been received by the company. Well, the number isn’t small from any angle. The Taigun has helped the carmaker to post a 50 per cent increment in sales for October on a YoY basis. The company has posted high double-digit growth in comparison to the corresponding period last year.

The overwhelming response and high customer demand have extended the waiting period of the Volkswagen Taigun to over two months of select trims. The Taigun is available in Dynamic Line at a starting price of Rs. 10.49 lakhs, whereas the Performance Line is on sale at a starting price of Rs. 14.99 lakhs (ex-showroom). The prices also include the 4EVER Care package.

The Dynamic line gets a three-pot 1.0L turbo-petrol motor under the hood, while the Performance Line comes with a bigger 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged motor. Based on the MQB A0 IN structure, the Taigun has the largest wheelbase in its class of 2,651 mm. Consequently, it makes the cabin extremely spacious.

volkswagen taigun interior

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are excited with the immense love and wide acceptance that the Taigun has received from all our patrons.  Within the first month of launching the Taigun, we have witnessed close to 50% growth in our overall sales volume in the month of Oct’21 vis-à-vis the same month last year.

Considering the high demand for our carlines and with the ongoing industry-wide semiconductor shortage affecting the supply situation, we are working along with our dealer partners towards prioritizing deliveries to our customers. We would like to thank our customers for their trust in the brand Volkswagen, appreciate their patience and continued patronage.”

Besides, the company is providing the Taigun with the 4EVER Care package, which includes a 4-years/ 100,000 km warranty as standard to make the ownership experience more seamless. The warranty is extendable up to 7 years, while the roadside assistance can be extended for up to 10 years.

 

