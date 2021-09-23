Volkswagen Taigun vs Skoda Kushaq: Price, features compared

Prices of the Volkswagen Taigun are out, but how different they are in comparison to its mechanical-twin - Skoda Kushaq? Read here to know the differences between the prices and features of the respective trims of both SUVs.

Volkswagen India has taken the wraps off the price list of its newest and smallest SUV – Taigun. Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which is specially developed for India. The platform also underpins the Skoda Kushaq. Both of these SUVs are launched in the Indian market under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project. The Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun are mechanical twins as they are offered with the same set of engine-gearbox combinations as well. While both of these cars are mechanically similar to each other, they follow different design languages. But, how different are the variant line-up for these SUVs? Well, that is what we’ll be discussing here.

Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Active

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are on sale with a total of 7 variants. The Skoda Kushaq’s entry-level trim is Active, whereas the Taigun’s base-spec trim is called Comfortline. These variants are priced at Rs. 10,49,999 and Rs. 10,49,900, respectively. The base-spec trims of both of these SUVs are offered with dual-front airbags, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, electronic stability control, LED tail lamps, 16-inch steel wheels, and halogen headlights. However, they miss out on the LED DRLs, bigger 17-inch wheels, and 10-inch infotainment screen. The entry-level trims also miss out on the option of an automatic gearbox, but they come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as a standard affair across the range.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline vs Skoda Kushaq Ambitions

The next variants on the list for the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun are Ambition and Highline, respectively. These trims are offered with a 10.1-inch infotainment unit. While the Kushaq gets 16-inch alloy wheels, the Taigun gets 16-inchers with the manual gearbox and 17-inch units with the automatic gearbox. Also, the Taigun gets cruise control with the AT variant only. The Kushaq, however, in the Ambition trim gets cruise control as standard fitment, irrespective of the gearbox you choose.

Volkswagen Taigun Topline & GT vs Skoda Kushaq Style

Moving over the ladder in the variant line-up, Skoda Kushaq gets Style trim, while the Taigun gets Topline variant. From these variants onwards, both the SUVs get 17-inch alloys wheels as standard, along with cruise control, LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The Kushaq also gets the option of the 1.5L TSI Evo motor in the Style variant. However, in the case of Volkswagen Taigun, the 1.5L TSI Evo is offered in the GT trim, which is equivalent to the Style trim with the 1.5L TSI motor.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus vs Skoda Kushaq Style DSG

The top-spec trims for the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq are GT Plus and Style DSG. These variants come with a 7-speed DSG only. While Taigun gets a digital cockpit, the Kushaq gets a small multi-colour display. Moreover, these variants are similarly priced. It is the Kushaq that has higher price tags for most variants, except for the Style AT trim that is affordable in comparison to the Highline AT variant of the Kushaq. However, it should be noted that the Taigun’s prices are introductory and might see a revision soon.

