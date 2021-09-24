Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price, Specs Compared

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun SUV has been recently launched in India. So, how does this new German kid on the block fare against the other mid-size SUVs in its segment? Let’s find out!

Volkswagen India has finally launched the all-new Volkswagen Taigun SUV in the country. The new Volkswagen Taigun is the first product from the house of this German carmaker as a part of the VW Group’s new India 2.0 project. It is based on the company’s new MQB A0 IN platform that has been developed specifically for the Indian market. But, how does this new German kid on the block fare against the other mid-size SUVs in its segment? That’s what we are going to find out in this on-paper specification-based comparison of the new Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos.

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Engine Specifications

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun shares the mechanicals with its Czech sibling, Skoda Kushaq. Both these SUVs get two turbo petrol engines, however, there is no diesel engine on offer. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 115 HP of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. They also get a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 150 HP of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. The 1.5-litre TSI motor of the VW Group also features an active cylinder deactivation technology.

We have already driven the 1.5-litre Manual/DSG version of the Volkswagen Taigun and you can watch our video review of the same below:

Now, talking about the South Korean cousins, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos share their mechanicals with each other. Both these SUVs get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 115 HP of power and 144 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated only to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an IVT in the Creta, while the Seltos also gets a 6-speed iMT. These SUVs also feature a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor that develops 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. The engine is paired only with a 7-speed DCT in the Creta while the Seltos also gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. Finally, they have a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 115 HP of power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

Volkswagen Taigun vs Hyundai Creta vs Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos: Price in India

The prices of the all-new Volkswagen Taigun start at Rs 10.49 lakh, the same as the starting price of the Skoda Kushaq, and it goes up to Rs 17.49 lakh. The Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 10.16 lakh – Rs 17.87 lakh, Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 9.95 lakh – Rs 18.10 lakh while the Skoda Kushaq retails between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, all prices Ex-showroom Delhi. This was our specification-based comparison of the new Volkswagen Taigun vs its rivals. Which mid-size SUV will be your pick? Let us know in the comments section below.

