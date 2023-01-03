Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus and Skoda Slavia, Kushaq to get new features: Details

Volkswagen and Skoda will add new features in the Taigun, Virtus, Slavia and Kushaq. These mid-size sedans and SUVs take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Honda City, Kia Seltos, etc.

Skoda Auto and Volkswagen India launched the Kushaq, Taigun, Virtus and Slavia under the company’s India 2.0 program. All these new-age products have been performing very well for the carmakers in terms of sales. Now, as a part of the MY23 update, the company will add new features in these cars.

Skoda, Volkswagen cars to get new features:

Skoda and Volkswagen will add new features such as electric seat adjustment and footwell illumination for all these models. This will help the company to enhance the desirability factor of these cars. Moreover, the Skoda Kushaq will be introduced in a new Lava Blue paint scheme as well.

Skoda Kushaq & Slavia: Specs, price

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia get a 113 bhp 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. They also get a 148 bhp 1.5-litre TSI engine that comes mated to a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG. The Kushaq and Slavia are priced from Rs 11.59 lakh and Rs 11.29 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun Review:

Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus: Specs, price

Volkswagen Taigun & Virtus shares mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq & Slavia. However, the only difference is that the Virtus’ 1.5-litre TSI motor doesn’t get a manual transmission and is only offered with a 7-speed DSG. The Volkswagen Taigun is priced from Rs 11.56 lakh while the Virtus retails from Rs 11.32 lakh, ex-showroom.

