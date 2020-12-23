Volkswagen Taigun SUV teaser video out: Creta, Seltos rival launch soon

Volkswagen India has released a teaser promo for its upcoming SUV. The much-awaited Volkswagen Taigun will be launched in early 2021 to take on the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

After showcasing a concept model at the 2020 Auto Expo, Volkswagen India is gearing up to launch the brand new Volkswagen Taigun SUV. Joining the so-called “SUVW” line up, the Volkswagen Taigun will slot itself below the T-Roc to take on its rivals in the compact SUV segment. Volkswagen India has shared a social media video of the upcoming model suggesting its launch is to take place soon. At the unveiling of the concept, Volkswagen India assured the arrival of the Taigun would take place in early 2021 (first-quarter). The teaser video comes just in time to build up the hype for the vehicle. The fast transitions in the shared video do well to conceal much of the vehicle. However, we do get a decent peek at what the final production model would look like.

New Volkswagen Taigun Teaser Video

From this video, we gather that the production-model Taigun would not stray too far from the concept. The signature bold twin-slat wide grille, synonymous with VW SUVs, can be seen flanked by squared-off LED headlamps. The aggressive bumpers with the black-accented elements have been somewhat retained from the concept. In silhouette, the Taigun looks to have been proportioned well for the distinct SUV stance. It will wear 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a 5-spoke design, likely to be offered in the top-trim levels. The rear sees the tail lamps on the rear aprons, while a reflective red trim panel running across the boot lid. It is unclear at the moment, but it may also be used as a light bar offering the SUV a distinct look.

The Interior is likely to resemble the concept, however, it has not been shown in the video. The concept features body-coloured inserts on the dash and other trim panels in the car. It would offer an all-digital instrument cluster, with a touchscreen infotainment system on the centre the dash. The touchscreen will offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Auto climate control, steering mounted controls and connected car tech are some of the other features to be offered.

Engine options in the Taigun are to be reserved to petrol motors only. Speculations suggest it could be the 1.0-litre, 3-pot, TSI engine from the VW Vento. The engine would be offered with a manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic. While higher-spec trims could get the 1.5-litre TSI from the T-Roc which is good for 148hp and 250Nm of torque. This motor would be compatible with the 7-speed DSG as well. But we still have to wait for the confirmation from VW.

Volkswagen Taigun Platform, Specs, Rivals

The VW Taigun will be based on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform. It is said to be a part of the VW Group’s India 2.0 Strategy meaning it will be manufactured using locally sourced parts to make the model viable in terms of costs. The Taigun will be the first model from the VW Group to use the platform, which will be succeeded by models from Skoda as a compact SUV, followed by a compact sedan. The Taigun will square off against the likes of the segment-leading Hyundai Creta, along with the Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and the Nissan Kicks.

