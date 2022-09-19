Volkswagen Taigun sales cross 22,000 units in a year: Over 40,000 bookings

Volkswagen India received more than 40,000 bookings for the Taigun in a year. Moreover, this mid-size SUV’s sales have crossed 22,000 units. The Volkswagen Taigun is currently priced from Rs 11.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun mid-size SUV in September last year. It was the company’s first product under the Volkswagen Group’s India 2.0 project and has been performing fairly well in terms of sales. According to the carmaker, it received more than 40,000 bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun in a year. Moreover, this mid-size SUV’s sales have already crossed 22,000 units.

To commemorate one year of the Volkswagen Taigun in India, this German carmaker recently introduced the First Aniversary Edition of the SUV. The Taigun’s Anniversary Edition is available in a new ‘Rising Blue’ colour along with Curcuma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint schemes. While it gets some cosmetic updates, the feature list and mechanicals remain the same as before.

The Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with its Czech sibling, Skoda Kushaq. It is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. The SUV also gets a highly-acclaimed 1.5-litre TSI engine.

This motor churns out a class-leading 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed MT and a 7-speed DSG. The Taigun gets an idle start/stop feature as standard and its 1.5-litre TSI motor features an active cylinder deactivation technology as well. One can check its mileage figures by clicking HERE. The Volkswagen Taigun is currently priced from Rs 11.40 lakh to Rs 18.60 lakh, ex-showroom.

