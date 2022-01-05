Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs 45,700: New vs old price list

The prices of the Volkswagen Taigun have been increased by up to Rs 47,500. This mid-size SUV is now priced in India between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India has increased the prices of its Taigun mid-size SUV. The all-new Volkswagen Taigun was launched in September 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Two months after its launch, it received its first price hike, though a marginal one. Now, at the onset of the new year, the company has substantially increased the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 47,500. Here we have the New vs Old Price List of the Volkswagen Taigun:

VW Taigun Variant New Price Old Price Difference Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 45,700 Highline 1.0 TSI MT Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.84 lakh Rs 15,700 Highline 1.0 TSI AT Rs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 25,700 Topline 1.0 TSI MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.61 lakh Rs 38,700 Topline 1.0 TSI AT Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 15.95 lakh Rs 44,700 GT 1.5 TSI MT Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 35,700 GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh Rs 45,700

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Volkswagen Taigun have been increased by up to Rs 45,700. This mid-size SUV is now priced in India between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq. It is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Its 1.5-litre TSI motor features the cylinder deactivation technology too. In terms of features, the Taigun gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, etc. The new Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

