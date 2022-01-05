Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs 45,700: New vs old price list

The prices of the Volkswagen Taigun have been increased by up to Rs 47,500. This mid-size SUV is now priced in India between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Written By Shakti Nath Jha

Volkswagen India has increased the prices of its Taigun mid-size SUV. The all-new Volkswagen Taigun was launched in September 2021 at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Two months after its launch, it received its first price hike, though a marginal one. Now, at the onset of the new year, the company has substantially increased the prices of the SUV by up to Rs 47,500. Here we have the New vs Old Price List of the Volkswagen Taigun:

VW Taigun VariantNew PriceOld PriceDifference
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MTRs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.54 lakhRs 45,700
Highline 1.0 TSI MTRs 12.99 lakh Rs 12.84 lakhRs 15,700
Highline 1.0 TSI ATRs 14.39 lakh Rs 14.14 lakhRs 25,700
Topline 1.0 TSI MTRs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.61 lakhRs 38,700
Topline 1.0 TSI ATRs 16.39 lakh Rs 15.95 lakhRs 44,700
GT 1.5 TSI MT Rs 15.39 lakh Rs 15.04 lakhRs 35,700
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.54 lakhRs 45,700

As you can see in the above table, the prices of the Volkswagen Taigun have been increased by up to Rs 45,700. This mid-size SUV is now priced in India between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The Volkswagen Taigun shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq. It is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT.

Volkswagen Taigun

It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Its 1.5-litre TSI motor features the cylinder deactivation technology too. In terms of features, the Taigun gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, etc. The new Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.