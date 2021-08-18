Volkswagen Taigun pre-booking open for all: Here is what you have to pay

The company has also started production of the Taigun at their plant in Chakan, Pune. Volkswagen plans to launch the vehicle sometime before the festive season and will be revealing details regarding the variants around the same time.

Gurpratap Boparai and Ashish Gupta with Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen has opened pre-booking for their upcoming Taigun SUV. Earlier we had reported that the pre-bookings were open just for Taigun Squad members but now they are open for all. Customers interested in getting their hands on the vehicle can pay a booking amount of Rs 25,000 at their nearest Volkswagen dealership. Volkswagen has also begun production of the vehicle from their Chakan plant and plans to launch the vehicle before the festive season. Taigun will be Volkswagen’s first entry in the compact SUV segment that is largely dominated by players like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and more.

Volkswagen will introduce the Taigun with two petrol engines in India but there will not be a diesel option, unlike many other rivals. The 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines are good for 113hp and 148hp, respectively. The 1.0-litre engine comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The bigger engine gets the same manual unit as well but for the automatic, you get a 7-speed DSG.

We have already driven the 1.5-litre GT variant of the Taigun and you can watch our video review of the same below:

The GT variant of Taigun comes with some extra goodies like LED headlamps, chrome garnish on door handles, blacked-out B-pillar and bigger 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Apart from these differences, the Taigun sports a rather simple yet bold design philosophy and gets an eye-catching Infinity tail lamp at the back which stretches from one end to the other. It also comes with a decent amount of chrome garnish at the front and gets functional roof rails up top.

In terms of interior features and quality, Volkswagen aims to deliver the same standard that customers have come to expect from their cars. It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The party piece, however, is the 10-inch Digital cockpit that displays a host of information. The look of the cabin is enhanced thanks to the presence of a dual-tone interior and red ambient lighting. Other equipment includes an electric sunroof, wireless charger for smartphones, cooled glove box, second row AC vents and ventilated seats as well. The Taigun will come with up to 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Control, hill hold control and many more safety features.

