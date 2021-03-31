Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

The Volkswagen Taigun has finally been unwrapped in its production form. We can now confirm all the juicy details and key features it plans to offer to rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

By:March 31, 2021 11:20 AM

After Skoda India revealing the Kushaq SUV, its sister brand, Volkswagen India has officially taken the covers off of its first made-in-India for India model. The Volkswagen Taigun has been revealed along with a lot of its specifications and features. Volkswagen has confirmed many of the speculations regarding the engine and transmission options of the Taigun as well as key features it will offer. We caught a glimpse of the SUV initially at the Auto Expo last year in pre-production form etched as a “Concept” at the time. The production model of the Taigun does very little to move away from the concept in exterior styling. The cabin on the other hand is still a closely guarded secret, but some details about its offering have been confirmed.

The Taigun, like the Skoda Kushaq, is based on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform, designed to develop vehicles, specifically for India with heavily localised manufacturing upto 95%. There are some key elements about the Taigun which have been confirmed. Among the technical specifications, the Taigun like the Kushaq will offer the 1.0-litre, TSI engine and the 1.5-litre TSI engine. There will be no diesel offering. The 1.0-litre TSI will be the localised motor of the two. Transmission options will be offered in the form of a 6-speed manual for both engines and a 6-speed Automatic for the smaller motor. The bigger motor would also be available with the 7-speed twin-clutch DSG.

For safety equipment, the Taigun will come equipped with Electronic Stability Control, upto 6 airbags, ISOFIX anchors, Hill Hold Assist, parking sensors and tyre pressure monitors. The Taigun will offer a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which Volkswagen claims will allow it to give “spacious and roomy interiors”.

Features on the exterior of the Taigun include the wide chrome slat signature VW grille flanked by the sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It will sit on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the tail lamps offer a unique continuous light bar that stretches across the width of the back with the LED set up. VW will additionally include a GT model which will add a few sporty touches to the Taigun.

In-cabin features that have been confirmed for the Taigun include a lot of tech, as is the norm with modern automobiles. The tech package includes the digital driver cockpit, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, My Volkswagen Connect, USB and USB-C chargers. Other comfort features include the electric sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a lot of storage space and a flat floor for rear occupants.

Prices for the Volkswagen Taigun SUV are likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The top of the line GT model with the DSG automatic transmission would be around the ballpark of Rs 16-17 lakh (ex-showroom). This would put it right in the firing line of the most popular SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos. It will also rival the likes of the Nissan Kicks. The Skoda Kushaq is expected to be launched sometime in the summer of 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun will follow as its market launch is expected to take place sometime in September or October around the festive season.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Indian 'Jugaad' turns TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped into a trolley

Indian 'Jugaad' turns TVS XL Sport Heavy Duty moped into a trolley

Mahle opens new testing centre in Germany for hydrogen-fuel cells, petrol, diesel engines

Mahle opens new testing centre in Germany for hydrogen-fuel cells, petrol, diesel engines

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

Lexus LF-Z Concept: Brand's first battery-electric vehicle makes a bold statement

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

100 km range in 4 minutes in the Kia EV6 electric crossover

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Skoda Kodiaq teased ahead of global debut in April: India launch this year

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering