Volkswagen Taigun officially revealed: Specs and 15+ key features explained

The Volkswagen Taigun has finally been unwrapped in its production form. We can now confirm all the juicy details and key features it plans to offer to rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

After Skoda India revealing the Kushaq SUV, its sister brand, Volkswagen India has officially taken the covers off of its first made-in-India for India model. The Volkswagen Taigun has been revealed along with a lot of its specifications and features. Volkswagen has confirmed many of the speculations regarding the engine and transmission options of the Taigun as well as key features it will offer. We caught a glimpse of the SUV initially at the Auto Expo last year in pre-production form etched as a “Concept” at the time. The production model of the Taigun does very little to move away from the concept in exterior styling. The cabin on the other hand is still a closely guarded secret, but some details about its offering have been confirmed.

The Taigun, like the Skoda Kushaq, is based on Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform, designed to develop vehicles, specifically for India with heavily localised manufacturing upto 95%. There are some key elements about the Taigun which have been confirmed. Among the technical specifications, the Taigun like the Kushaq will offer the 1.0-litre, TSI engine and the 1.5-litre TSI engine. There will be no diesel offering. The 1.0-litre TSI will be the localised motor of the two. Transmission options will be offered in the form of a 6-speed manual for both engines and a 6-speed Automatic for the smaller motor. The bigger motor would also be available with the 7-speed twin-clutch DSG.

For safety equipment, the Taigun will come equipped with Electronic Stability Control, upto 6 airbags, ISOFIX anchors, Hill Hold Assist, parking sensors and tyre pressure monitors. The Taigun will offer a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, which Volkswagen claims will allow it to give “spacious and roomy interiors”.

Features on the exterior of the Taigun include the wide chrome slat signature VW grille flanked by the sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs. It will sit on a set of 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the tail lamps offer a unique continuous light bar that stretches across the width of the back with the LED set up. VW will additionally include a GT model which will add a few sporty touches to the Taigun.

In-cabin features that have been confirmed for the Taigun include a lot of tech, as is the norm with modern automobiles. The tech package includes the digital driver cockpit, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, My Volkswagen Connect, USB and USB-C chargers. Other comfort features include the electric sunroof, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, a lot of storage space and a flat floor for rear occupants.

Prices for the Volkswagen Taigun SUV are likely to start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The top of the line GT model with the DSG automatic transmission would be around the ballpark of Rs 16-17 lakh (ex-showroom). This would put it right in the firing line of the most popular SUV in India, the Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos. It will also rival the likes of the Nissan Kicks. The Skoda Kushaq is expected to be launched sometime in the summer of 2021, the Volkswagen Taigun will follow as its market launch is expected to take place sometime in September or October around the festive season.

