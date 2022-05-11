The ARAI mileage figures of the Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre TSI have increased by 6 per cent. This mid-size SUV is currently priced in India between Rs 11.39 lakh – Rs 18.59 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volkswagen India launched its all-new mid-size SUV, Taigun, in September last year. It was introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh, ex-showroom. However, since then, this mid-size SUV has received three price hikes. With the latest price increment, the company has also updated the Taigun with some new features and improved fuel economy.

The Volkswagen Taigun is now claimed to offer 6 per cent better mileage than before for its 1.0-litre TSI variants. This has been possible due to the addition of the engine idle start/stop feature. Previously, this tech was available only with the larger 1.5-litre TSI motor but now the company is offering it with the smaller mill too.



Volkswagen Taigun 1.0-litre TSI: New vs Old ARAI Mileage

Taigun Variants New Mileage Old Mileage 1.0-litre TSI MT 19.20 kmpl 18.10 kmpl 1.0-litre TSI AT 17.23 kmpl 16.44 kmpl

Volkswagen Taigun 1.5-litre TSI: ARAI Mileage

Taigun Variants ARAI Mileage 1.5-litre TSI MT 18.47 kmpl 1.5-litre TSI DSG 17.88 kmpl

The Volkswagen Taigun is offered in India with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a larger 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of torque.

This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a 7-speed DSG too. Volkswagen Taigun’s 1.5-litre TSI motor even features the cylinder deactivation technology. This German mid-size SUV is currently priced in India between Rs 11.39 lakh – Rs 18.59 lakh, ex-showroom. The new Volkswagen Taigun rivals the likes of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

