Volkswagen to introduce all-new SUV in March before Taigun’s launch: What to expect

Volkswagen has some big plans for the India market and most of them involve sports utility vehicles (SUV). What the German manufacturer calls its ‘SUVW’ range will comprise of SUVs in various segments, including the very popular compact SUV category, currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. But before VW India launches its all-new Taigun compact SUV, we’ve learnt that it will be launching a new and larger SUV sometime in March this year.

Not many details about the new upcoming SUV are known yet, however, it is expected to be much larger and could possibly be the flagship product for Volkswagen in India and hence the most expensive as well.

VW India has earmarked an investment of Rs 8,000 crore for 2018-2022 for the launch of new models and R&D in Pune. The four upcoming SUVs will be heavily localised. Under the India 2.0 project, the company’s new R&D centre will be developing vehicles tailored to the needs of customers in India and will also include the development of the MQB A0 IN platform.

Volkswagen Taigun concept at 2020 Auto Expo

Volkswagen has taken the SUV path to a greater market share in the country, considering their immense popularity. And hence, it has four new SUVs planned for launch here within this year. One of these was the Volkswagen Taigun which was showcased during the 2020 Auto Expo in February last year. The Taigun will be positioned below Volkswagen T-Roc.

Engine options in the Taigun will likely be reserved for petrol only. Speculations suggest it could be the 1.0-litre, 3-pot, TSI engine from Volkswagen Vento. The engine would be offered with a manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. While higher-spec trims could get the 1.5-litre TSI from the T-Roc which is good for 148 hp and could be paired with a seven-speed DSG as well.

