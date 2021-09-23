Volkswagen Taigun launched at Rs 10.5 lakh: Kushaq sibling to rival Creta, Seltos, Astor

The much anticipated Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in the Indian market. The compact SUV will go up against the might of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the segment.

The Volkswagen Taigun has finally been launched in the Indian market. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.5 lakh. We first heard of the ‘Taigun’ name at the 2012 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. At the time it was a concept SUV based on the same platform as the Volkswagen Up!. The new Taigun bears no relation to that concept. This brand new SUV uses the MQB A0-IN platform, specifically developed for the Indian market. It also heavily uses localised parts in order to be competitive in the segment.

The Taigun shares a lot with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. It will use the same engine and transmission line-up. There are two petrol engine options to chose from. The entry-level Taigun will come equipped with the 1.0-litre TSI motor that produces 114hp and 178Nm of torque. This engine would come mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter.

Watch our review of the new Volkswagen Taigun

The higher-spec Taigun will feature the 1.5-litre TSI engine. This version will be good to churn out 148hp and 250Nm of torque. While the 6-speed manual will be standard, the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG is also offered as an option.

On the exterior, the VW Taigun will come equipped with LED headlamps with LED DRLs, the LED tail lamps have a quirky design feature that runs across the rear tailgate. Volkswagen will offer the Taigun with up to 17-inch alloy wheels, and like all modern SUVs, it will feature black plastic cladding around the bodywork.

The Taigun will feature a typical VW understated but sophisticated in cabin design and feel. In the centre is a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the dash. It comes enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver gets an 8-inch Digital instrument cluster which VW likes to call the ‘Virtual Cockpit”. The steering wheel houses the buttons for the cruise control and media controls as well. Other features in the cabin include a wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, cooled glovebox, electronically operating ORVMs, My Volkswagen connected car features and more.

Being a VW, safety features are also quite a few. It features up to six airbags, ISOFIX anchors, HHA, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, reversing camera, tyre pressure monitors brake disc wiping and more.

The Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI “Dynamic Line” is priced between Rs 10.5 lakh to Rs 15.9 lakh. The Taigun 1.5 TSI “Performance Line” is priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. This puts the Taigun directly in the firing line of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault Duster and the upcoming MG Astor.

