Volkswagen Taigun India Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectations

Volkswagen India will launch the all-new Volkswagen Taigun SUV in the country tomorrow. The new Volkwagen Taigun will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, etc.

Volkswagen India is all set to launch the much-awaited Volkswagen Taigun SUV in the country tomorrow, i.e. on September 23, 2021. The Taigun is a part of the VW Group’s new India 2.0 project and it is a very important car for Volkswagen India. The upcoming new Volkswagen Taigun is based on the company’s new MQB A0 IN platform that has been developed specifically for the Indian market. It shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq.

Volkswagen Taigun – Price Expectations

The new Volkswagen Taigun SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh – Rs 17 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. In comparison, its Czech sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, is currently priced between Rs 10.49 lakh – Rs 17.59 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. The Volkswagen Taigun will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, etc. The bookings for the new Taigun SUV are already open at all Volkswagen dealerships across the country. One can book it by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Volkswagen Taigun – Engine Specifications

The new Volkswagen Taigun shares its mechanicals with the Skoda Kushaq and has two BS6 compliant turbo petrol engines on offer. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 115 HP of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 150 HP of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. It also features an active cylinder deactivation technology.

We have already driven the 1.5-litre Manual/DSG version of the Volkswagen Taigun and you can watch our video review of the same below:

Volkswagen Taigun – Features

The Volkswagen Taigun will be available in Standard and GT line trims, and the latter will come loaded with more features. It will feature a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with a virtual cockpit (digital instrument cluster). The SUV will also get an electric sunroof, and safety features like up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, etc. The Taigun will be the biggest launch of this year for the Indian market from the house of this German car manufacturer.

