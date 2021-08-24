Volkswagen Taigun India launch date out: All about this Creta, Seltos rival

The Volkswagen Taigun will get two petrol engines with a standard six-speed manual gearbox. Here are all the details about Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV.

By:August 24, 2021 6:40 PM

 

The launch date for the awaited Volkswagen Taigun is finally out. The company is all set to launch the Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV in India on 23rd September. Pre-bookings and production for the compact SUV have already begun. The soon-to-be-launched Volkswagen Taigun is based on the company’s MQB A0 IN platform that has been developed specifically for India. The Taigun gets all-LED headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) along with stylish-looking 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Moreover, the vehicle comes with LED taillights along with beefy cladding with chrome inserts, and also faux skid plates.

Watch Video | Volkswagen Taigun production starts: Why no ventilated seats in 1.5 L GT & price expectation

Inside the cabin of the Volkswagen Taigun, you will find bits like a 10-inch touchscreen display, a flat-bottom steering wheel along with a fully digital instrument cluster. Moreover, there is wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support, wireless charger, electric sunroof and also, rear AC vents. In terms of safety features, the Volkswagen Taigun will come with a rear parking camera, ABS, six airbags, hill hold control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and tyre pressure deflation warning among numerous bits.

The Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV will be offered with two turbocharged petrol engines – a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor and a 1.5-litre, four-litre TSI unit. While the former is good for producing 113 hp of power and 175 Nm of torque, the latter produces 148 hp and 250 Nm. The 1.0-litre engine will get a six-speed manual with an optional six-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre oil burner will get transmission options in the form of a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic.

